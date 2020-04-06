Uhuru Bans Movement In And Out Of Nairobi, From Now

(KDRTV)-The President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta has banned the movement in and out of Nairobi metropolitan area, by rail, road or air, starting at 7.00 pm on Monday, April 6.

The head of the state was addressing the Nation from the statehouse in Nairobi where he said that the strategy is aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus to other parts of the country since 82% of Kenya`s positive cases of coronavirus has been reported in Nairobi

The president also banned the movement in and out of the other three counties which include Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kwale, which all have contributed to the 14 percent o,f the confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“The cessation of movement within the Nairobi metropolitan area shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days with effect from 7pm on Monday April 6, 2020,” said President Kenyatta. “The cessation of movement within the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be for an initial containment period of 21 days with effect from 7pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. In the intervening period, movement in and out of the Coastal strip shall be limited.”

The Nairobi metropolitan area includes Nairobi city county; parts of Kiambu County up to Chania River bridge, Thika, Rironi, Ndenderu, Kiambu Town; parts of Machakos County up to Athi River including Kathani; parts of Kajiado County including Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai, and Ngong town.

According to the president, during the issuance of the directive, the decision had been reached after the Health docket declared the four counties as COVID-19 affected areas

According to the directive of President Uhuru Kenyatta, the transportation of food supplies will go on as usual

“Any cargo-carrying vehicles or vessels shall be assigned a single driver and designated assistance whom in whichever case shall not exceed three persons,” he noted. “All such designated persons must be notified in writing by the owner or operator of the said vehicle or vessel with reference to that vehicle or vessel.”

During the presser, President Uhuru Kenyatta also confirmed that the country has confirmed 16 more positive cases of coronavirus bringing the number to 158