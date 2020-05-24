Uhuru Directs His Marshalls To Spare DP Ruto in Ongoing Jubilee Party Clean-up

(KDRTV)-President Uhuru Kenyatta has allegedly instructed his party marshals to spare Deputy President William Ruto in the ongoing clean-up and crackdown to sideline those defying party wishes

According to the Jubilee Party Deputy Chairperson and close ally to the President David Murathe, President Uhuru wants the Members of National Assembly who wanted to impeach his deputy to stop the course

According to our previous reports, there were schemes to impeach DP Ruto before 2022

David Murathe who has recently been ‘representing’ the president on matters politics, said that Mr. Kenyatta is still respecting their friendship with William Ruto.

“Uhuru is a patient person and keeps friendship be it lond-termed or current one. He wants his allies not to commence any strategy to chase away Ruto from the party or office, ” Murathe told the Standard paper

Previously, Moses Kuria who is a close ally to the Deputy President said that Kanini Kega had drafted a bill to impeach William Ruto.

Ongoing Jubilee party clean-up and crackdown has seen Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and majority whip Susan Kihika ousted from their positions

The ax was extended to the Deputy speaker Kithure Kindiki and the crackdown is going after the Jubilee party committee members who defied party orders

The Senate has resolved to impeach Sen. (Prof.) Abraham Kithure Kindiki as Deputy Speaker. 54 Senators have voted for the motion while 7 voted against. The Tharaka Nithi Senator vacates the leadership office. #SenateLive pic.twitter.com/AdgGmPLFan — Senate of Kenya (@Senate_KE) May 22, 2020

The Jubilee party chairman Irungu Kang`ata admitted that truly Kithure Kindiki had no sin but the party just saw it wise to oust him

It alleged that his position will be now taken by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party