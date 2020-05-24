Chinese Early COVID-19 Vaccine Positive, But ‘Unconvincing’

(KDRTV)-The first Chinese COVID-19 vaccines is positive but have shown disappointing results in the first phase

This was according to new study published of Friday in The Lancet medical journal

Reports indicate that vaccination triggered immune response in most, but not all, patients and officials said that it had side effects

KDRTV understands that among the other 100 vaccines that are being developed globally, the study is the first to disclose results from its initial phase

Again, currently there are 9 clinical trials all the world

“If it was the only vaccine available, I think many people would take it,” said Gary Simon, head of the infectious disease division at George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C. “Unless they can make it more tolerable, I can’t see how it’s going to be a major player,” he added

According to the study, since safety issues of patient are given priority, the vaccine provided unimpressive results

“Given that there was a safety issue, given that many patients didn’t have high [levels of] neutralizing antibodies, I would say this is a singularly unimpressive study,” said Paul Offit, director of the vaccine education center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “I have no doubt there are going to be a number of vaccines that emerge that are going to be both safer and better than this vaccine appears to be,” Offit added.

However, the study only covered 28 days of injection and reportedly, final results will be released after six months

According to our previous reports, the US had raised complains that China was trying to hijack their COVID-19 related research