President Uhuru Kenyatta has honored close allies to the ODM party leader Raila Amollo Odinga while leaving members of the Tanga Tanga faction.

The move by the head of the state has seemingly sent signals that could widen the rift between him and his deputy William Ruto.

President Uhuru Kenyatta gave seven awards to politicians allied to Raila Amollo Odinga.

Read also: Bahati: Uhuru Used and Dumped Me

KDRTV has seen the gazette notice which indicated that president Uhuru awarded ODM`s director of elections and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed with the first-class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) the nation fourth highest honor.

Others who were also awarded by president Uhuru Kenyatta include Homa County Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Mbita Mp Millie Odhiambo, Kitui South MP Rachael Nyamai of Jubilee party, Senator of Kilifi Stewart Madzayo and Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also awarded 14 members of the Building Bridges Task Force Team and joint co-secretaries Adams Oloo and Martin Kimani.

Other members awarded by president Uhuru Kenyatta include Rose Museo, Archbishop Zacheus Okoth, Maison Leshoomo, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Florence Omosa, Paul Mwangi, James Matundura, John Sei, Bishop Peter Njenga, Agnes Muthama, Saeed Mwanguni, and Morompi Ole Ronkei.

Again, the president also awarded all court of appeal judges the EBS award.

Presidents wards are given to people who have significantly contributed to the country`s development

Read also: BBI Team Term Extended, Gets New Mandate From President Uhuru

The president is usually advised on who he should award by the National Honors and Awards Committee which is currently co-chaired by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and His National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi