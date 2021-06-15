Uhuru: I Will Back One Of Nasa Heads As My Successor

President Uhuru Kenyatta will push one of Nasa’s principals to be his successor come 2022 if they agree on fronting a single candidate.

Uhuru has challenged Nasa principals to unite to increase their chances of forming the government.

The president was speaking at State House, Nairobi, where he held talks with Ukambi leaders who he urged to focus on unity if they want to form the government.

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in Nasa then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” the President said.

Uhuru was responding to Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu’s remarks during Kalemebe Ndile’s funeral where she urged him to push Kalonzo to rejoin other Nasa principals.

“If as Ukambani you will work together and stay united the way the Mt Kenya region is doing, then I have no doubt you will be part of the next government,” Uhuru said.

Nasa, which unsuccessfully ran against Uhuru in 2017, comprises Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

Uhuru’s speech comes at a time when only Kalonzo and Raila have warmed up to the idea.

Musalia over the weekend said that there haven’t been any talks to revive the coalition which he insisted should stay dead. He also said he doesn’t trust Raila anymore.

“Leaders should stop sending conflicting signals and messages. When you send conflicting messages, you discourage people,” he said.

“Why push a narrative that so and so cannot achieve anything unless they work with you?. If you want to take us back, you must accept there is a trust deficit. How do you expect us to trust you when you say you want to be in a coalition with us?”

