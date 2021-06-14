BREAKING: Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo Is Dead

KDRTV NEWS: Former Member of Parliament for Gem Washington Jakoyo Midiwo is dead.

Jakoyo Midiwo is a cousin to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and former Premier Raila Odinga.

He was elected to represent Gem Constituency in National Assembly in 2007

ODM party communication Director Philip Etale has confirmed the demise of the former lawmaker.

READ ALSO: 4 Police Officers Arrested For Assaulting Raila`s Cousin

The family of the former MP spoke to KDRTV and confirmed the death.

Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo has rested. Please pray for the family during this difficult moment.

Jakoyo Midiwo was born on 31 July 1966 (has died at the age of 54)

ODM party has also confirmed the death of Jakoyo Midiwo.

Sad day for our party. We have just lost a gallant son of the soil, a founder member of the Change Movement & a three time Member of Parliament for Gem Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo. He was a defender of the party & never shied away from speaking the truth. To the family, we say POLE SANA. pic.twitter.com/a3dDossOds

Jakoyo`s death has emerged few hours after billionaire businessman Christopher Kirubi died of cancer at his home on Monday afternoon.

ODM chief Raila Odinga has sent his condolence to the friend, relatives, and family members of Chris Kirubi

My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched.

Chris Kirubi was my friend and one to many others and a mentor to even more. He was a dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist who helped scores of Kenyans over time.

Follow for more updates…

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.