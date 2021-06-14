Connect with us

BREAKING: Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo Is Dead

Former Gem MP Washington Jakoyo Midiwo is dead at 54

KDRTV NEWS: Former Member of Parliament for Gem Washington Jakoyo Midiwo is dead.

Jakoyo Midiwo is a cousin to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader and former Premier Raila Odinga.

He was elected to represent Gem Constituency in National Assembly in 2007

ODM party communication Director Philip Etale has confirmed the demise of the former lawmaker.

READ ALSO: 4 Police Officers Arrested For Assaulting Raila`s Cousin

The family of the former MP spoke to KDRTV and confirmed the death.

Jakoyo Midiwo was born on 31 July 1966 (has died at the age of 54)

ODM party has also confirmed the death of Jakoyo Midiwo.

Jakoyo`s death has emerged few hours after billionaire businessman Christopher Kirubi died of cancer at his home on Monday afternoon.

ODM chief Raila Odinga has sent his condolence to the friend, relatives, and family members of Chris Kirubi

