Uhuru Makes Declarations After The Death Of Retired President Mwai Kibaki

Today, Kenyans received a shocking news of the death of the third president of Kenya Emilio Mwai Kibaki.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta has made several declarations following the death of retired President to honor him.

In his statement at State House, Nairobi on Friday, April 22, Uhuru declared a period of national mourning.

He started that flags will be flying at half-mast until President Mwai Kibaki is buried.

“…that in the testimony of the highest of esteem in which all Kenyans hold the person and the memory of President Mwai Kibaki, the Nation will observe a period of national mourning from today until sunset of the day of his interment,” Uhuru stated.

Additionally, the President noted that the late Mwai Kibaki will be accorded a State Funeral, with full Military Honours. However, all protocols will be made and observed.

The Flag will also be at half-mast in all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, Public Buildings and Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts, and Stations, on all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and elsewhere throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya.

“That the President, the Deputy President, the Chief Justice, Cabinet Secretaries, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the Senate, Kenya’s Diplomats abroad and whomsoever else is so authorized by law, shall not fly the national flag on their official motorcade from today until sunset on the day of his interment,” Uhuru said.

What he will be remembered for

Kibaki has been mourned by several leaders on their pages. He will be remembered for his manner of ruling which was a low-key publicity averse but highly intelligent and competent technocrat. However, his presidency revived the country’s economy after years of being stagnant.

“Mwai Kibaki lives on in our fond memories of his strength of will, charm, wit, and passionate love of God, Family, Nation, and Humanity,” Uhuru stated.