Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Day When Mwai  Kibaki Refused to Take Golden Gift From Ezekiel Kemboi

By

Published

Untitled design 36

The late President Mwai Kibaki in January 2013 declined to take a golden medal from marathoner Ezekiel Kemboi which he had won at the London Olympics. 

Kibaki was grateful for the gesture, but he turned down the particular present. He stood up and motioned for Kemboi to take back the medal.

“Can the generous man who gave me this beautiful medal please come forward. Have it back, you deserve it, thank you very much,” Kibaki said.

Kemboi, on the other hand, argued that Kibaki earned the award for encouraging sport throughout his presidency.

“He can have that; I still have the one from Athens and many other medals. I decided to give him the medal and dedicate it to him as the Head of State. Others dedicate them to their mothers, fathers and family. 

“I chose to dedicate mine to him and the country since he has done a lot for sports since he took power,” Kemboi remarked.

Despite the fact that the former president did not accept the gold medal, Kemboi was able to give him an autographed portrait of himself performing his famous victory dance, “Emily Chepchumba.”

It is against the rules of the International Olympic Committee to transfer one’s Olympic medals to another person.

Also Read: Breaking News: Former President Mwai Kibaki is Dead

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020