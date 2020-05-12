Uhuru Moves to Finish Ruto Completely as He Summons Jubilee MPs

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto might be down but his boss Uhuru Kenyatta is not finished with him. Not yet!

Uhuru has now summoned all Jubilee Alliance MPs for a Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House on Wednesday.

The meeting comes just two days after a similar meeting with Senators led to the ouster of Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika as the Majority Leader and Majority Whip in the Senate.

On Monday, Samuel Poghisio and Irungu Kang’ata were appointed as the new Majority Leader and Whip respectively. These changes were ratified by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Tuesday.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale is the next big name expected to fall on Wednesday.

Duale, is a member of the DP’s inner circle and will pay the same price as his brother Murkomen.

DP RUTO should quickly reinvent himself, denounce President Kenyatta, reject and resign from his government, and form a formidable opposition. Massaging Uhuru's ego in the context of political humiliation is to offend common sense. Nobody wants that. #ItsRutoWhoShouldGo — Steve Ogolla (@steveogollaw) May 12, 2020

However, some political analysts believe that the Garissa Township MP may be spared from the President’s wrath after toning down in recent times.

Duale has taken an unusually low profile since the 2017 elections, leaving Murkomen and a section of Tanga Tanga MPs from Mt Kenya to politic.

Also expected to face the axe is the Majority Whip in Parliament, Benjamin Washiali.

Washiali, also a DP ally, is among a team of MPs which successfully challwnge the Jubilee-KANU merger at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal on Tuesday morning.

Even if you have an issue with the PRESIDENT, which you’re entitled to, you have to respect the PRESIDENCY. The presidency is the symbol of nation UNITY. Of stability. Of patriotism. Let us have some respect for President Uhuru. He’s is the current holder of the presidency. — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) #StayHomeSaveLives (@Asmali77) May 12, 2020

The tribunal suspended the merger until it is approved by NEC.

It is therefore not clear at the moment if KANU members will attend Tuesday’s meeting.