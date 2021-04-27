Uhuru Names 7-member Panel To Interview Candidates For IEBC Commissioners’ Posts

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a seven-member selection panel that will foresee interviews for candidates for the vacant four positions in the Independent, Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The names of the selected gazetted on Monday, April 26 included.

Elizabeth Muli Gideon Solonka Awori James Achoka Elizabeth Meyo Dorothy Jemator Kimengech Joseph Ngumbi Mutie Faradim Suleiman Abdalla

The team is expected to lead a series of interviews to fill the vacant positions. The names of interested candidates would then be published on the Public Service Commission website and two newspapers with nationwide circulation.

The vacancies came after the resignation of commissioners Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and Connie Maina on April 16, 2018 citing a lack of confidence in the leadership of chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

“For far too long and way too many times, the commission chair has failed to be the steady and stable hand that steers the ship in difficult times and gives direction when needed.

“Instead under Chebukati’s leadership, the commission boardroom has become a venue for peddling misinformation, grounds for brewing mistrust and a space for scrambling and chasing individual glory and credit,” they said in a joint statement.

