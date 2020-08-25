Connect with us

Uhuru Pays Glowing Tribute to Veteran Mombasa Politician

Former Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogized fallen former Likoni MP Masoud Mwahima as an elderly statesman and astute grass root mobiliser.

He said Mwahima, who passed away on Tuesday morning, rose through the ranks of Mombasa politics from a councillor to an MP because he was a champion for community development projects.

“Mzee Mwahima was an approachable, witty and, visionary elder and leader who offered wise counsel and outstanding service to the people of Mombasa especially his Likoni Constituency for decades,” Uhuru said in a statement released from State House.

Mzee Mwahima, 78, served as the MP for Likoni between 2007 and 2017. He lost the seat to current MP Mishi Mboko in the 2017 elections.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho described Mwahima as “a pillar of strength and always stood firm in defence of the people of likoni and Mombasa at large.”

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said he was deeply saddened by Mwahima’s death a man he personally knew and whom he had interacted with on numerous ocassions.

The ODM Party joined the people of Likoni and Mombasa in mourning the veteran politician.

His family says the old man died from Asthma and other related infections. He will be laid to rest this afternoon at Guraya cemetery near the fire station in Mombasa.

