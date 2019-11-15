Uhuru, Ruto Differ Over Ended Kibra By-election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has raised differing sentiments as per his Deputy William Ruto over the ended Kibra by-election in Orange Democratic Movement Party beat Jubilee.

While Ruto had earlier faulted ODM party leader Raila Odinga for using violence to secure a victory for his party in the Kibra by-elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta affirmed that the elections were so peaceful that some residents would want the election date extended to benefit from the cash the candidates were splashing the.

Read Also: DP Ruto Says ODM Won in Kibra By-election After Raila Unleashed Militia

President Uhuru Kenyatta also noted that the handshake with ODM party Raila Odinga made it easy for Jubilee to campaign in Kibra.

“In my many years, I have never seen campaigns being done in Kibra like that. We even had a candidate and during that period, none clashed with the other and people voted. There are a few leaders who were pelted with stones but I won’t defend them. They will be defended by their own. No one lost property and everyone voted well,” said Uhuru.

The president was speaking in Sagana, on Friday, November 15, where he met Mt. Kenya leaders.

He also said that Imran Okoth`s winning was a win for all Kenyans

Read also: Uhuru Summons Central Jubilee Leaders in Sagana

The president`s statement is on the contrary with his Deputy Ruto has always faulted the Kibra by-election which he accused Raila Odinga of stirring violence for the benefit of his party.