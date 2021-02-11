Connect with us

Uhuru’s ‘Thief’ Remark Angers Tanga Tanga

UHURUTO RAILA BOMAS
(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has come under scrutiny after claiming that he will not be handing over power to a thief.

Speaking at a political rally in Nairobi on Wednesday, Uhuru said that he will be going home at the end of his term in 2022 but is working to ensure that thieves and people working to divide Kenyans do not succeed him.

His sentiments come just weeks after Uhuru claimed that the government losses Ksh 2B daily to corruption. The President is also on record claiming that proceeds of corruption are being used to fight the Building Bridges Intiative (BBI).

Majority of Kenyans believe the President was indirectly referring to his Deputy William Ruto who is the frontrunner for the 2022 Presidency.

The fight between the two Jubilee leaders has recently turned ugly with Uhuru not shying away from attacking his deputy publicly.

Just this month, Uhuru met all Mt Kenya leaders at Sagana and warned them about supporting Ruto.

However, Kenyans believe that Uhuru has no moral authority to attack Ruto especially on matters corruption.

First, the President’s family members have been mentioned in mega corruption scandals. Uhuru’s sister was named as one of the beneficiaries of the Ksh 5B Health Ministry scam.

Secondly, if Uhuru has information that his deputy is corrupt, then he should ensure that he is prosecuted in court not at political rallies.

Uhuru’s right hand men Francis Atwoli and David Murathe were the first to proclaim that the President would not leave power to a thief, it seems the master has picked it up.

