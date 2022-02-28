Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ukraine And Russia War Coming To An End As Russia Seeks To Reach An Agreement

By

Published

Anadolu Agency Courtesy
Anadolu Agency Courtesy

For days now, Russia and Ukraine are in the war. Many lives were lost. Belgium and Portugal were also seen aiding the Ukrainians with fighting machines. There was no sign of agreements between the two countries until today. There is hopes for negotiations between the two country.

The fight seem to do the people more harm than good. Nonetheless. , on the other hand, the most underprivileged people were Africans who were living in Ukraine.

Russia's presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

photo courtesy

However, news just coming in is that there is hope for the end of the war. According to Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian negotiator today, Russia is interested in coming to a consensus, that is its main interest if only both sides engage in talks with Ukraine.

put

Photo courtesy

Discussions between Russia and Ukraine began on the Belarusian border today. The invasion was termed as one of the biggest onslaughts since world war two.

The aim is to withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine.

However, according to Ukrainian authorities, blasts were heard before dawn on Monday in the capital Kyiv.

Keep reading : World’s Largest Cargo Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack

Today, delegates began their talks since Vladimir Putin authorized his troops to invade Ukraine last week.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019