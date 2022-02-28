Ukraine And Russia War Coming To An End As Russia Seeks To Reach An Agreement

For days now, Russia and Ukraine are in the war. Many lives were lost. Belgium and Portugal were also seen aiding the Ukrainians with fighting machines. There was no sign of agreements between the two countries until today. There is hopes for negotiations between the two country.

The fight seem to do the people more harm than good. Nonetheless. , on the other hand, the most underprivileged people were Africans who were living in Ukraine.

However, news just coming in is that there is hope for the end of the war. According to Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian negotiator today, Russia is interested in coming to a consensus, that is its main interest if only both sides engage in talks with Ukraine.

Discussions between Russia and Ukraine began on the Belarusian border today. The invasion was termed as one of the biggest onslaughts since world war two.

The aim is to withdraw Russian forces from Ukraine.

However, according to Ukrainian authorities, blasts were heard before dawn on Monday in the capital Kyiv.

Today, delegates began their talks since Vladimir Putin authorized his troops to invade Ukraine last week.