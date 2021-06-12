Connect with us

CS Yatani Denies Allegations Bread, Motorcycle Prices Will Rise

CS Ukur Yatani dismisses reports that prices of bread and motorcycles are set to go up

By

Published

CS Ukur Yatani
CS Ukur Yatani

KDRTV NEWS: The Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning Ukur Yatani has dismissed claims that prices of bread and motorcycle will rise.

There were media reports that according to the 2020/21 budget, the bread and motorcycle prices were set to go up.

However, such reports hinted that dealers of medical supplies would enjoy taxes that were scaled down.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for more updates…

