Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

University student Lawrence Warunge accused of killing parents, siblings denies charges

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

warunge
warunge

A second-year university student Lawrence Warunge who is being accused of killing his parents, siblings and a farmhand has maintained his innocence in a murder case that faces him.

This, the suspect reiterated when he virtually appeared before Kiambu High Court judge Mary Kasango on Thursday, April 15.

It should be noted that the 22-year-old suspect who is facing charges for the murder of his parents, two siblings, and a farmhand had been charged with five counts.

The suspect, Warunge who had been in police custody since his arrest in January 2021 pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

lawrence warunge

Following his stand, Lady justice Kasango directed that the suspect to be remanded at Nairobi Industrial Area Prison, awaiting the pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 11, 2021.

This publication understands Warunge had first been arraigned in court on Tuesday, January 26, before Kiambu Law Courts chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi but the conclusion was that he was mentally unfit to stand trial.

It was this situation that prompted the court to order Warunge’s detention, awaiting another mental assessment.

It was after the second psychiatric report from the Mathari Mental hospital when police were given the power to charge the Mount Kenya University student.

Warunge had earlier confessed that his actions against his parents were motivated by a British TV drama titled Killing Eve.

runges

The university student had earlier described his parents as “killers and satanic”.

He told detectives that he had planned to clear his family about three times and succeeded on January 2, so that he can “live with his girlfriend in peace.”

Warunge, however, accused his siblings of siding with his parents in segregating him.

The suspect was arrested together with his girlfriend Sarah Muthoni, who decided to become a state witness to help detectives unravel the mystery killings.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021