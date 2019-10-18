Connect with us
 

News

Uproar as Dead Man Lands Lucrative Government Job

Avatar

Published

1 hour ago

on

EHGvFdfX0AE6koG
Death and Funeral Announcement of Robert Kochalle (PHOTO COURTESY)

The government has been left embarrassed after it emerged that a man who died in 2018 has been given a job by Information CS Joe Mucheru.

Through a Gazette notice dated October 17, Dr Mucheru appointed Robert Kochalle to the board of the Kenya Film Classification Board for three years.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11A (e) of the Film and Stage Plays Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Technology re-appoints – Gathoni Kung’u, Robert Kochalle and Nereah Aluoch Okanga as members of the Kenya Film and Classification Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 21st October, 2019,” Read the Gazette Notice.

It later emerged that Kochalle passed away on May 29, 2018, at the Agakhan University Hospital. KFCB bought a whole newspaper page to announce his death with their letterhead at the top.

It seems someone at KFCB had been pocketing his allowances and was hell-bent on continuing with the vice for the next three years.

Read Also: Savage Kenyans Celebrate the Arrest of Aisha Jumwa

Kenyans have taken to social media to question how the government could make such a big blunder.

Someone suggested that maybe the government was trying dead people since the policy of appointing the old has flopped. This follows the recent appointment of former Othaya MP Mary Wambui as the chair of Employment Authority.

However, KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua has rubbished the backlash, saying that it is just a small issue that was blown out of proportion.

“Small issue being blown out of proportion. The Board presented the notification to the Ministry for replacement and inadvertently he was reappointed,” Mutua said through his Twitter handle.

Mutua further explained that Mucheru should not be blamed for the error because it happened when KFCB was still under the Ministry of Sports and Culture, currently headed by Amina Mohammed.

This, however, did not silence angry Kenyans who have bashed Mucheru:

Like KDRTV Page.   Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter.   Advertise with us.   Send us enquiries, press releases

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News