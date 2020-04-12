Connect with us

Uproar as Rogue Chief Pours Busaa on Elderly Woman

Woman being showered with busaa

(KDRTV) – Should chiefs and law enforcement officers take the law into their own hands?

That is the question on everyone’s lips after disturbing photos of a chief showering an elderly woman with local brew busaa emerged on social media.

It seems the woman was found brewing the illicit drink and the chief decided to take the law into his own hands.

The incident allegedly happened in Kaplelach village, Uasin Gishu County.

The pictures have raised mixed reactions on social media.

Even though the woman might have been wrong, does it justify the inhuman treatment?

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir said that nothing justifies the violence meted on the woman. He revealed that he was educated from Busaa proceeds.

There have been calls for Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to take action on the chief.

In its purest form, busaa is a traditional brew with little or no side effects. In some communities, it is considered food.

 

Some county governments have even tried to draft bills to allow the commercial production of the brew.

This is not the first incident in which law enforcement officers have taken the matter into their own hands.

At least four people have died from police brutality since the dusk to dawn curfew was effected a few weeks ago.

In Baringo County, chiefs have been accused of fueling the cattle rustling menace between communities.

 

 

