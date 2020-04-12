Uproar as Rogue Chief Pours Busaa on Elderly Woman

(KDRTV) – Should chiefs and law enforcement officers take the law into their own hands?

That is the question on everyone’s lips after disturbing photos of a chief showering an elderly woman with local brew busaa emerged on social media.

It seems the woman was found brewing the illicit drink and the chief decided to take the law into his own hands.

The incident allegedly happened in Kaplelach village, Uasin Gishu County.

It is reported that the area Chief Kaplelach Village, Uasin Gishu County poured hot fermented Busaa to this 65 Year old poor woman for selling the illicit brew.

The pictures have raised mixed reactions on social media.

Even though the woman might have been wrong, does it justify the inhuman treatment?

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir said that nothing justifies the violence meted on the woman. He revealed that he was educated from Busaa proceeds.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir said: "This picture is heart-wrenching … And sad nostalgic. I was educated by my mother & her mother …. My mother sold busaa & my grandma chang'aa … We were never raided as the Chiefs, Sub-Chiefs & Paramount Chief used to drink & understood the prevailing poverty …."

There have been calls for Interior CS Fred Matiang’i to take action on the chief.

In its purest form, busaa is a traditional brew with little or no side effects. In some communities, it is considered food.

There have been calls asking: "Is this act justified?…This is someone's mother!! This chief should be jailed!"

Some county governments have even tried to draft bills to allow the commercial production of the brew.

This is not the first incident in which law enforcement officers have taken the matter into their own hands.

At least four people have died from police brutality since the dusk to dawn curfew was effected a few weeks ago.

In Baringo County, chiefs have been accused of fueling the cattle rustling menace between communities.