US President Joe Biden Involved in an Accident

(KDRTV) – America’s President-elect Joe Biden fractured one of his foot when playing with a dog on Saturday, his office has said.

Biden, who beat President Donald Trump in this month’s election, will have to wear a walking boot for several weeks due to the accident. Biden’s security tried to block the media from filming him as he visited a hospital in Delaware but some journalists got footage of him leaving the facility.

The Democrat’s office said that initial tests had not shown any obvious fracture but his physician recommended further tests.

“Although initial X-rays showed no obvious fracture, a “follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the midfoot,” reads a statement from Biden’s office.

President-elect Joe Biden suffered a foot fracture over the weekend while playing with his dog. Meanwhile, the president-elect will receive his first daily briefing today as his cabinet takes shape, including an all-female communications team. @GeoffRBennett has the details. pic.twitter.com/SW3b4RvZTc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2020

Trump, who has declined to accept defeat, is among the millions of Americans, who sent quick recovery messages to Biden.

At 78, Biden will be the oldest American President in history. His health is expected to be closely monitored by both his handlers and opposition in equal measures.

The Biden family keeps two huge German Shepherds as pets. Major and Champ will move to the White House as part of the family. They also plan to get a cat.

This will be completely different from the Trump family which had no pet in their four years at the White House.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to take shape as the President-elect announces senior members of his government.