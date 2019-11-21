[VIDEO] University Student Beaten Thoroughly at Bomachoge Borabu CDF Offices

A university student who went to apply bursary fund at Bomachoge Borabu CDF offices, Kisii County was beaten by staff at the offices.

Assertions were made that the student opposed the sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Prof. Zadoc Abel Ogutu. Thus the staff presumably set a trap targeting the student.

In the viral video, some women could be heard pleading with the staff to let go the student.

There are allegations that legal actions were bestowed on the staff; they were arrested and sacked.

The incidence that happened some weeks back stirred mixed reactions from Kenyans Online community who faulted the staff for lack of workplace morals and ethics.