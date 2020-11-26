Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Watermelon? Uproar as Wiper Leader Changes Tune on BBI a Day after Signing It

Avatar

By

Published

Farah Maalim at Bomas
Farah Maalim at Bomas

(KDRTV) – Former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim has raised eyebrows after voicing his reservations on the BBI report, just a day after appending his signature on the bill at KICC.

Maalim was one of a host of politicians who appended the document during the launch of signature collections on Wednesday. He signed on behalf of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who is in a diplomatic mission in Congo.

Read Also: Kalonzo Makes Watermelon Move in By-elections

However, the Garissa Politician, took to social media on Thursday morning, criticizing the report for ignoring counties from North Eastern Kenya when awarding the 70 extra-parliamentary seats.

He said the report is a fraud as it demolishes bridges instead of building them.

“How do you give one additional seat to almost one half of the country’s landmass and about 30 seats to one community. This is not what we were made to believe up to the last minute. Dishonesty!” Maalim ranted on Twitter.

Kenyans were quick to question if the Wiper leader had read the document or just appended his signature. This has also raised questions on whether any of the politicians present at KICC were aware of the contents of the report.

“Can someone please share with me the picture of the real Hon Farah Maalim representing his Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka majestically walking to the big stage to sign the BBI Amendment Bill? I even saw him singing “nobody can stop reggae..” What’s going in Kenya?” Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen questioned.

Read Also: Raila to Support Kalonzo in 2027 Elections

Interestingly, Farah Maalim has deleted the tweet after it received so much negativity.

It seems Kalonzo is not the only watermelon in the Wiper Party.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Jubilee Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi Jubilee Nominated MCA Anne Thumbi

Politics

Ken Okoth’s Baby Mama Anne Thumbi in Trouble with Raphael Tuju

(KDRTV) – Nairobi County’s Jubilee nominated MCA Anne Thumbi has been summoned to the party headquarters over disciplinary allegations. Thumbi, who rose to fame...

1 day ago
Uhuru and Raila during launch of BBI Signatures Uhuru and Raila during launch of BBI Signatures

Politics

President Uhuru Insists He Won the 2017 Elections But Raila Rejected the Results

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time revisited the issue of the contested 2017 elections, revealing that he won the ballot...

1 day ago
DPRUTO2 DPRUTO2

Politics

DP William Ruto Not Invited to BBI Signature Launch

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is not on the list of guests invited to the launch of BBI signatures at the Kenya International...

1 day ago
Ruto has opposed the BBI Report Ruto has opposed the BBI Report

News

William Ruto Emerges from Hideout after Missing BBI Launch

(KDRTV)  – Deputy President William Ruto has insisted that the country can still have a non-contested referendum despite the launch of the collection of...

1 day ago