Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

(VIDEO) Raila Odinga Promises to Support Kalonzo in 2027

Avatar

By

Published

Raila and Kalonzo
Raila and Kalonzo

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has said that his promise to support Kalonzo Musyoka for a five-year term is not dead.

Speaking at the funeral of lawyer Nzamba Kitonga in Kitui on Saturday, Raila said the deal was for him (Raila) to go for a five-year term before supporting Kalonzo. But the first part of the deal has not happened.

Read Also: Confusion in Ukambani as Raila, Ruto Come Calling

“You are saying Raila alisema ‘nitafanya miaka mitano’ alafu nitaachia Kalonzo, nimefanya miaka mitano?” Raila posed.

It looked like Baba was asking Kalonzo to support his Presidential ambitions in 2022 and he ‘will return the hand’ in 2027. The pair unsuccessfully ran for President in 2013 and 2017 losing to UhuRuto on both occasions.

The NASA Coalition seems to have died after 2017 with some of the Coalition partners accusing ODM of bullying them especially in the sharing of parliamentary leadership roles. Apart from Senator Mutula Kilonzo, the Senate Minority Whip, Wiper does not hold any other leadership position.

Read Also: Raila Holds Crisis Meeting After Kalonzo Move to Jubilee

Kalonzo’s camp has previously accused ODM and Raila of deceit. In 2019, Baba paraded three Ukambani governors at a political rally in Kibra, claiming they are his new partners. It seemed like a direct insult to Kalonzo who has a frosty relationship with the county bosses.

Raila is yet to make a stand on 2022 politics but political analysts expect him to vie for the presidency. Siaya Senator James Orengo told mourners at the same venue that the BBI report will form a formidable coalition for 2022.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Former Tanzania MP Godless Lema Former Tanzania MP Godless Lema

News

Uhuru Defies Dictator Magufuli, Allows former Tanzania MP to Stay in Kenya Unconditionally

(KDRTV) – A Tanzanian politician who fled the country over persecution by President John Magufuli’s government will be allowed to stay in Kenya under...

23 hours ago
Raila says BBI will liberate Kenyans fro poverty Raila says BBI will liberate Kenyans fro poverty

News

How Raila Odinga Survived Assassination Attempt on Ngong Road

(KDRTV) – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga should thank his bulletproof car as it is the only reason he is still alive, Nairobi Governor...

1 day ago
Passaris Kamala Harris Passaris Kamala Harris

News

Esther Passaris Compares Herself to Kamala Harris and KoT Can’t Let Her Breathe

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has found herself in trouble with netizens after comparing herself to US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. On...

23 hours ago
Donald Trump and Melania Donald Trump and Melania

News

Things Fall Apart for Donald Trump as Wife Plots Divorce

(KDRTV) – It is about to get nasty for US President Donald Trump who lost to former Vice President Joe Biden in last week’s...

2 days ago