(VIDEO) Raila Odinga Promises to Support Kalonzo in 2027

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has said that his promise to support Kalonzo Musyoka for a five-year term is not dead.

Speaking at the funeral of lawyer Nzamba Kitonga in Kitui on Saturday, Raila said the deal was for him (Raila) to go for a five-year term before supporting Kalonzo. But the first part of the deal has not happened.

“You are saying Raila alisema ‘nitafanya miaka mitano’ alafu nitaachia Kalonzo, nimefanya miaka mitano?” Raila posed.

PM Raila Odinga has reiterated that the NASA agreement is intact. He was to do five years then the son of Musyoka takes it. Baba says he is YET to do zake tano. If Kalonzo is smart let him stick with Baba, his time will come. @ItsMutai @MarkDienya @silasjakakimba @janbosire pic.twitter.com/uJG0X27BZp — DD (@Disembe) November 10, 2020

It looked like Baba was asking Kalonzo to support his Presidential ambitions in 2022 and he ‘will return the hand’ in 2027. The pair unsuccessfully ran for President in 2013 and 2017 losing to UhuRuto on both occasions.

The NASA Coalition seems to have died after 2017 with some of the Coalition partners accusing ODM of bullying them especially in the sharing of parliamentary leadership roles. Apart from Senator Mutula Kilonzo, the Senate Minority Whip, Wiper does not hold any other leadership position.

Kalonzo’s camp has previously accused ODM and Raila of deceit. In 2019, Baba paraded three Ukambani governors at a political rally in Kibra, claiming they are his new partners. It seemed like a direct insult to Kalonzo who has a frosty relationship with the county bosses.

Raila is yet to make a stand on 2022 politics but political analysts expect him to vie for the presidency. Siaya Senator James Orengo told mourners at the same venue that the BBI report will form a formidable coalition for 2022.