We are ready to go to Heaven declares Ruto Lieutenants

KDRTV News-Allies of the Deputy President William Ruto, are a scared lot, very scared indeed and have reported their fears to the Police and have recorded their concerns on police Occurrence books commonly known as OB

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and Bahati Member of Parliament Mr.Onesmus Ngunjiri, has already threatened to name or reveal the killers of the late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s Information Technology Chief Chris Musando in a press conference now claiming that they are being followed and trailed by unmarked cars in their residences and in their day to day errands.

They claim that they’ve almost finished their business on this earth and ready to meet their maker but should be spared a little more time to finalize only two agendas, namely speaking the truth and planning to go to heaven.

The two Members of Parliament have advised and requested their tormentors to take all the properties they own from them but spare their souls because they were born naked and heaven they also return naked.

Mr.Ngunjiri claims that they are being bundled together with Ruto and have intelligence on what the system is planning to do them but they are not scared anymore and ready to go to heaven save for speaking the truth and departing to heaven.

