We Don’t Want To Finance A Civil War- ODM Finally Reveals Why They Are Withholding Wentangula’s Money

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has revealed why it has been withholding Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s party’s cash.

Speaking on a TV interview, the party’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said that withholding the money was their strategy for avoiding a civil war in the senator’s party the Forum for the Restoration of Democracy – Kenya (FORD-Kenya).

ODM is currently holding Ksh 36 million as the party is experiencing leadership wrangles between Wetangula and Kanduyi Member of parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi.

“The only money we are holding are monies for FORD-Kenya , and it is because we don’t want to finance civil war. It is the truth, and we don’t want to give the faction money to go and disseminate the other,” Sifuna explained.

Sifuna added that Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party was also paid in full three months ago despite their recent claims demanding their cash.

He added that the decision was regarding the court process on the leadership tussles that have besieged the former National Super Alliance (NASA) partner.

“We (ODM) have said that we will respect the court process in respect of the Ford-Kenya leadership angle, and that is the only money that we are keeping,” he said.

“It is our money, and this money is ex-gratia. I do not want to go into this.”

Wetangula and Wamunyinyi have locked horns since 2020 following the allegations that Wetangula has neglected the party and has gross misconduct.

Wamunyinyi wanted the leader expelled following the accusations but the plea was rejected by the registrar of political parties, Ann Nderitu.