We Need To Embrace New Ways Of Thinking- Waiguru Admits Jubilee Party Is Dying

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged for a revamp and introduction of a new strategy in the ruling Jubilee Party ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Waiguru said in a statement shared on her social media platforms that Jubilee has lost its glory and needs to find ways to regain its political grip.

“The rains have beaten us. Our fortunes are dwindling. Intense introspection is demanded,” she said.

“Our outlook and strategies must suit the times and so we must be willing to step off our comfort zones and embrace new ways of thinking and doing. As we head to 2022 we must recognize that the Party is now operating in a new context far different from 10 years ago.

“We have a much younger generation dominating the electorate. Our outlook and strategies must suit the times and so we must be willing to step off our comfort zones and embrace new ways of thinking and doing. We need a reenergized Jubilee that projects the face of Kenya in all its diversities.”

Waiguru also called for collective soberness in the party in dealing with disagreements in the party.

“We must also be pragmatic and re-open both the sides and back of the tent for people to enter and re-enter,” Waiguru added.

The governor’s remarks come at a time when the party is standing on shaky grounds as several members have publicly demanded for a proper reorganization that will see the secretariate changed and new faces added.

Vice-chairman David Murathe and secretary-general Raphael Tuju are among the people who should be replaced according to the leaders, who, insist the two have failed to grow the party.

Jubilee has also lost several elections in their stronghold further worsening the rift.

