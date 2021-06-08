Webuye West ODM Chairman Ali Waziri Is Dead

Webuye West ODM Chairman, Ali Waziri has died, KDRTV has learned.
The veteran politician who was among the founding members of the Orange Party, passed on Monday. His death was announced by ODM on social media.
“We mourn the passing on of our Life Member & Chairman of the Webuye West Branch Hon. Ali Waziri. Mr. Waziri is a founder-member of the ODM Party. His dedication & commitment to the growth of the party as well as his loyalty made him a dependable man in Western. We shall miss him.” ODM said.
ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna also mourned Waziri saying that the party has lost an important mentor who has been instrumental in shaping many political careers.
“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of my friend Ali Waziri who passed on this morning… May he rest in Peace,” Sifuna said.