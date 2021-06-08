Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Webuye West ODM Chairman Ali Waziri Is Dead

By

Published

theh
theh

Webuye West ODM Chairman, Ali Waziri has died, KDRTV has learned.

The veteran politician who was among the founding members of the Orange Party, passed on Monday. His death was announced by ODM on social media.

“We mourn the passing on of our Life Member & Chairman of the Webuye West Branch Hon. Ali Waziri. Mr. Waziri is a founder-member of the ODM Party. His dedication & commitment to the growth of the party as well as his loyalty made him a dependable man in Western. We shall miss him.” ODM said.

ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna also mourned Waziri saying that the party has lost an important mentor who has been instrumental in shaping many political careers.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of my friend Ali Waziri who passed on this morning… May he rest in Peace,” Sifuna said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019