(KDRTV)- The leader of the Ford Kenya party Moses Wetangula has declined allegations that he was part of a multi-million gold scam in 2019.

The Bungoma senator has once again refuted the claims after he did the same in 2019

Wentagula who was speaking on Citizen TV News Night with Wahiga Mwaura denied having any knowledge and involvement in the scam

“I am not a gold trader and I have never traded in gold in my life. I have nothing to do with it… If anyone was looking for me, they know where to find me,” He said.

A phone call that was leaked to the media, he said:

“Anybody can mimic anybody…That voice is muffled. How many people have voices that are like other people’s? I hear muppets on TV mimicking my voice…I am not a trader. I am a lawyer & politician…”

“Anybody can mimic anybody… That voice is muffled. How many people have voices that are like other people’s? I hear muppets on TV mimicking my voice…I am not a trader. I am a lawyer & politician, If the DCI wants to talk, I’m available,” he added.

The Senator reiterated that he has not been summoned by the DCI and would be willing to comply when called upon

Wetangula also disclosed his desire for 2022 presidency saying he is ready to take over the Jubilee`s President Uhuru Kenyatta

“I am a presidential candidate. My party has given me the opportunity to carry that flag… ” He explained.

However, on the BBI matter, Wetangula said politicians should spend more time discussing how to implement the recommendations while confirming that he will be part of all future rallies.