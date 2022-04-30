Connect with us

News

What Happened To Kibaki’s Fake Grandson Who Disrupted Nyayo Stadium Ceremony

By

Published

images 17 1
Allan being driven away by security

Allan Makanda ambushed an Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria while he was giving out his speech at Nyayo stadium.

images 18 3

Late president Kibaki’s funeral

Speaking to the press on Saturday, April 30, Archbishop Muheria stated that just like others, no one is ever prepared for such situation.
However, Muheria pointed out that Makanda was emotionally disturbed and he should have been rectified with care and understanding as God requires us to do.

The archbishop persuaded the security team to be gentle to the young man.

“It’s an incident that we don’t foresee but we handle them as the Holy Spirit guides us. I think the young man was emotional and I really hope he is looked upon with mercy and someone attends to him,” Bishop Muheria stated.

unnamed 2

President Uhuru leading during Kibaki’s funeral

“It is what we should do as Christians even at events of that calibre that we should not lose touch of who we are and the people who are needy… but again I would not give too much credit that is what we should do,” he added.

Previously, Makanda was recorded sobbing about Mwai Kibaki’s death at Parliament on Tuesday, April 26. Subsequently, he disrupted late President’s State Funeral at Nyayo National Stadium.

Also read Joe Mucheru Reveals Petty Kenyan Protocol That Hindered Museveni, Kagame and Sami Suluhu From Attending Mwai Kibaki’s Funeral

It is still not clear how he reached the stage where the pastorate were seated and was heard saying he wanted to address the podium.
Hurriedly, the security team picked him up and the Archbishop continued with the speech

