What Next for Raila Odinga After Senate Embarrassment?

(KDRTV) – One of the reasons why ODM leader Raila Odinga has stayed at the apex of Kenyan politics for so long is his ability to know when he is wrong.

The former Prime Minister demonstrated this attribute when he backtracked on his stand on the controversial Revenue sharing formula and called for Senators to adopt a win-win formula. Raila said that he supported the controversial third basis formula because he had not been fully briefed on the changes made by a Senate Committee. Baba had been away for treatment in Dubai.

I COMMEND H.E UHURU'S stand of CONSTRUCTIVE REJECTION of the counties revenue sharing process in the Senate.His LOUD SILENCE is testimony that he CORRECTLY sees it as WRONG & DIVISIVE.This formula is Raila's and odm's scheme to MARGINALISE certain poor counties, & we take NOTICE — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) August 3, 2020

Though this might be true, it has not escaped Kenyans that he made the statement a few days after Senate Majority leader Irungu Kangata had warned ODM that there would be no BBI report if the formula failed to pass. Most Kenyans believe Raila was more interested in the BBI report and ended up betraying the marginalised counties.

Supporting the formula was the lowest Baba has sunk since the March 2018 handshake. It seems like Baba has been boxed and must support all the controversial government decisions. It is not clear where this will end but it has certainly affected his fanbase. Last week, coastal leaders released a statement and accused the African Union envoy of betrayal.

To make matters worse, the formula failed to pass despite him supporting it. Baba suffered a double tragedy; he lost support from the coastal counties and the Jubilee leadership must be reconsidering their relationship. Why do they need him if he can’t help them?

Raila’s brother Oburu Odinga has been making a lot of noise in Nyanza. He was recently quoted saying that the system will help Raila win the Presidency in 2022. Does this mean that Raila has learnt that votes don’t matter? Is he ready to betray everything just to land the top seat?

We are going into a very crucial period ahead of 2022. Raila might have reconsidered his stand on the revenue formula but it could be a little too late.