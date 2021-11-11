Why Jalangó Is Begging You To Stop Calling Him Mweshimiwa

Kiss 100 FM presenter Jalangó has asked fellow Kenyans to restrain from referring to him as “mweshimiwa”.

Jalas, who will be vying for Langata MP seat in 2022, said that he doesn’t deserve the name yet until he solves the problem of the people of Langata once he becomes an MP.

“Life is very beautiful and really strange.. I have openly declared my candidature for Langata as the next member of Parliament! Oh my ! It has been a roller coster and a beautiful journey,” he said.

“Everyone now calls me mweshimiwa and I get surprised and confused!! Yes! How do you call yourself mweshimiwa when the people you represent are still hungry, angry, hopeless and almost giving up in life! How do you sleep in peace knowing you are mweshimiwa and there is nothing to show for it?”

The radio presenter also denied that once in power, he will forget about the people and become corrupt like many other politicians Kenyans have seen in the past.

“They say Jalas is just talking because he is not in yet! Akiingia atasahau! I hope I don’t! That’s why my slogan is UTU NA WATU! HUMANITY AND PEOPLE!! So please dont call me mweshimiwa until I have done the work to deserve that name,” he said.

In the past, the presenter has been warned by several other entertainers not to become like other politicians once in power.

Comedian Eric Omondi took to social media to share that he’ll deal with Jalango in case he makes this U-turn and forget his people.

“If Jalang’o gets Langata seat and i see him getting fat and not making sense..this parliament is full of dirt and prostitution, if Jalang’o tries that nonsense, i will deal with him personally. Bro, if you get there and change, I will deal with you. I will know if you become a thief.” he said.