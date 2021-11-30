Why Juliani Is Now Paying Dearly For Sharing About His Love For Lilian Ng’ang’a On Standard Media Interview

Connect with us

Gospel rapper Juliani has paid dearly following his explosive interview with Standard Media two months ago that touched on his love life with new flame Lilian Ng’ang’a.

Juliani, while speaking to Mpasho, said that he regrets doing the viral interview because he lost several sponsors after speaking about his love for the former Machakos First Lady.

The rapper was working on the music videos for songs off his 4th Studio album “Masterpiece” before the interview.

“It is part of the reason I didn’t do some of the videos-because of the personal thing,” he said.

“One or two people dropped…a partnership dropped because of that. But all things work out for good.

Siiak

Asked whether the partnerships were lucrative, Juliani agreed he lost a good deal.

He, however, said the sponsors left without giving him a proper reason why but he believes the interview had a lot to do with it.

“Yes, they were. It’s all gone so we can’t…It all works for good cause I still have one or two things working. I appreciated what I have already. We are doing things for 21 artists currently,” Juliani said.

“People lack the courage to stand on something. There were excuses but I don’t blame anybody because people are different in how they handle issues.”

He went on:

“I wouldn’t have done the interview I did (The interview with the Standard). I would have just kept quiet because it doesn’t matter what you say, people will always have opinions,” said Juliani.

“What matters is your truth, your relationship with God. Other people shouldn’t be a concern unless it is people to who you’re accountable. You’re accountable to your God, the people close to you and the people who buy music. But you don’t need to explain a lot.”

“Everything is perfect but we have lessons after. Personally, I believe that everything that happens happens for good. We learn and we become perfect from it, anyway. There is nothing wrong with how things went. They are just lessons that I learned.”

Lilian Nganga

Following his interview, Ng’angá also filed a lawsuit against her ex-lover Governor Alfred Mutua for allegedly threatening her and Juliani’s life.

According to Ngángá, Mutua promised to crush her following their break up.

“Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 1, and threatened to “crush me to ash, and take away everything I have, and own,” she said.

“He also threatened to harm persons close to me. He stated that he had offers from people to kill persons close to me, and threatened that he might indeed take up the offers to teach some of them a lesson.”

