Why Kenya Has Been Forced To Delay Haiti Mission

The Kenyan government has been forced to hold the deployment of police officers to Haiti after the Caribbean country’s embattled Prime Minister resigned.
Speaking on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said Henry’s resignation has altered the situation on the ground as there is no holding government to work with the mission yet.
He noted that the Kenyan government will have to wait for a new constitutional authority to be installed before making further decisions on the deployment of officers.
“There has been a fundamental change in circumstances as a result of the resignation of the PM,” Dr Sing’oei said.
He added, “Without a political administration in Haiti, there is no anchor on which a police deployment can rest, hence Government (of Kenya) will await the installation of a new constitutional authority in Haiti, before taking further decisions on the matter. Kenya reiterates commitment to providing leadership to the MSS.”
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned on Monday following weeks of mounting pressure and increasing violence in the impoverished country.
In a video address announcing his resignation, Henry urged Haitians to remain calm.
“The government that I am leading will resign immediately after the installation of [a transition] council,” Henry said.
Henry has been in the US territory of Puerto Rico since last week, unable to return to Haiti from a visit to Kenya as violence swept the country in his absence.
Kenya and Haiti on March 1 signed an agreement formalizing the deployment of 1,000 police officers.
The High Court on January 26 blocked the deployment of Kenyan officers to Haiti saying the National Security Council lacks authority to deploy police officers outside the country.
Justice Chacha Mwita in his ruling also pointed out that Kenya does not have an arrangement with Haiti for police officers to be deployed.
