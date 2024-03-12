Why Kenya Has Been Forced To Delay Haiti Mission

The Kenyan government has been forced to hold the deployment of police officers to Haiti after the Caribbean country’s embattled Prime Minister resigned.

Speaking on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said Henry’s resignation has altered the situation on the ground as there is no holding government to work with the mission yet.

He noted that the Kenyan government will have to wait for a new constitutional authority to be installed before making further decisions on the deployment of officers.

“There has been a fundamental change in circumstances as a result of the resignation of the PM,” Dr Sing’oei said.