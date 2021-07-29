Why Police Officers Will Keep Off Caroline Kangogo’s Burial Today

The Police Force will not participate in Caroline Kangogo’s burial to give her a ceremonial send-off as required for all police officers as she’s laid to rest today, Thursday, July 29 at her parent’s home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The police said they will not give Kangogo the send because of the circumstances surrounding her death since it’s said she committed suicide, Daily Nation Reports.

The family, as of Wednesday, said the police haven’t even reached them yet regarding the burial meaning they will not show up.

Kangogo’s uncle Robert Kipkorir, who doubles up as her family’s spokesman, said they had concluded the burial arrangements and would accord her an ordinary send-off.

He added that the 34-year old would not be cremated as she had allegedly said in text messages police officers claimed were in the draft folder in her phone.

Kangogo’s brother said that they just want everything to be done so that they can try and move on from the controversy surrounding their family.

“We will bury her to rest so that, as a family, we can also have a beak as we reflect on all that has happened within the last three weeks,” said Mark Kangogo.

Senior Government Pathologist Johansen Odour stated that the officer died of a gunshot wound caused by the bottle that went through her brain.

The autopsy revealed that the wound was a contact wound meaning the gun was on her skin.

Odour, however, said they haven’t still concluded how she died because they are waiting for more lab results.

He noted that they had taken samples that help them further their investigations to ascertain the cause of her death.

“We have taken swabs from her hand to find out whether there were any gunshot residues, which will be able to tell us that,” Oduor said.

