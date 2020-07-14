Why President Uhuru Should Lock the Country Now

(KDRTV) – Kenya has recorded 17 COVID-19 deaths in the past two days. This brings the number of fatalities to 202. Worryingly, the number has increased exactly seven days since President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted the restriction of movement in and out of Nairobi and Mombasa.

More than 700 cases have been reported in the last 48 hours alone. The total number of cases has surged beyond the 10,000 mark. Things get even grimmer when you are told that 450 out of these cases are healthcare workers. So we are not only running out of facilities but also the personnel to take care of these patients.

BREAKING: Hopes of flattening COVID-19 infection curve in Kenya continue to grow slimmer as 497 more test positive, Health Ministry says caseload now at 10,791. pic.twitter.com/HnA8GlFYdE — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 14, 2020

Not so long ago, Kenyans including politicians joked that they didn’t know anyone who has COVID-19. Today, they not only know people who have died from the virus but several who have succumbed to the pandemic.

The high number of deaths is the only thing that will reinstall fear for corona virus. #COVIDisRealKe — Fridah47K😘 (@F_rida_h) July 14, 2020

Unfortunately, Kenyans have lowered guard since the country was reopened. We are no longer concerned with observing the social distancing order, especially in public vehicles. We are now wearing masks on our chins instead of covering our noses and mouths.

The health infrastructure in Kenya is broken. Don’t buy the rosy picture governors and ministry of health is painting. Do all you can to avoid being admitted for COVID. #COVIDisRealKe — DD (@Disembe) July 14, 2020

Some people in the slums are sneaking into video halls to watch the English Premier League as the rich and in high-end estates sneak to local clubs to party.

Read Also: Susan Kihika Spits Fire in Nandi, Asks Kalenjins to Take Action

The only way to save thousands of Kenyans from this catastrophe is to lock the country completely for three more weeks. Kenyans cannot be trusted to take care of themselves.