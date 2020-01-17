Will Uhuru Replace Senate Majority Leader Murkomen With Gideon Moi?

KDRTV has confirmed reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to replace the Senate Majority leader and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen with Senator Gideon Moi.

According to the source, such moves are aimed at sinking the Deputy President William Ruto to whom Murkomen is a great ally.

Recently, there are several media reports that the truce between Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto has gone sore.

The source considered the fact that President Uhuru Kenyatta fired CS Kiunjuri who is also very close to William Ruto.

In the recent past, the Tanga tanga team members have been on the limelight as some are arrested while others other bashed with the Kieleweke members.

Moses Kuria who is allied to the DP was arrested but he claimed that his arrest was influenced politically and owing to the fact that he is supporting Ruto s presidency s in 2020

Kandara Member of Parliament (MP) Alice Wahome was also bashed with Kieleweke members for attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta.

All these political developments have been interpreted by a section of Kenyans to mean that Uhuru`s administration is compressing politicians allied to the DP.

In a certain daily, William Ruto was described as ‘an outsider in the government’

Stanley Livondo also tendered a petition in the court to stop Kenyan Deputy President from seeking presidential post after serving for two consecutive terms

Given these developments in the political arena, some people have hinted that President Uhuru Kenyatta is likely to replace Senate Majority leader Murkomen with Gideon Moi to finish Ruto`s political ambitions

The Deputy President will be visiting Coast region to hold meetings with various political leaders