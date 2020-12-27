Connect with us

William Ruto Destroys Mudavadi, Wetangula in their Backyard

EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb
William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto will not shelve his State House ambitions for Musalia Mudavadi and/or Moses Wetangula.

The DP, in a rare attack on the two Luhya leaders in their own backyard, on Saturday said that he has been walking traversing the whole country looking for votes, as the two just idled. According to Ruto, the presidency does not just come on a silver platter, one must work for it.

Speaking at the funeral of Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga’s father, Ruto pointed out the fact that he has more than 150 MPs behind him while Mudavadi and Wetangula have a combined 24 lawmakers.

“Wale wabunge wananiunga mkono ni 150. Wale wanaunga Mudavadi ni 10 na wale wanaunga Wetangula ni 12. Sasa hawa watu watabishana na mimi namna gani?” the DP posed to the mourners.

Read Also: Where the rains started beating Ruto

Several Luhya leaders had asked Ruto to support one of them for the Presidency. Both Wetangula and Mudavadi gave the funeral a wide berth.

The DP said he is ready to work with Luhya leaders to form the next government. He said any leader who wants to work with him can visit him at his Sugoi to discuss possible alliances.

He, however, warned them that they are running out of time as the 2022 elections edge closer.

He said that Kenya does not need to have a President from a particular community, but should have a leader who will address the needs of the common mwananchi.

Mt Kenya to Field Presidential Candidate in 2022

He also mentioned the rumors that Mudavadi, Wetangula, and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka have formed a coalition to stop him, saying they are afraid of a peasant like him rising to be Presiden.

