News

William Ruto Emerges from Hideout after Missing BBI Launch

Ruto has opposed the BBI Report
(KDRTV)  – Deputy President William Ruto has insisted that the country can still have a non-contested referendum despite the launch of the collection of signatures to change the country’s supreme law.

In a message shared on social media, Ruto said that Kenyans still have a chance to express themselves through consensus and not a YES/NO referendum.

“Even with the SIGNATURE launch, there is still a real chance at CONSENSUS for a NON-DIVISIVE referendum that will give Kenyans the opportunity to EXPRESS themselves without an US vs THEM, WIN vs LOSE contest,” the DP said adding that the country needs unity to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ruto was conspicuously missing at KICC as President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake brother launched the collection of signatures. The DP’s seat was empty, signifying that the organizers expected him to attend.

The collection of signatures means there is no window to change some of the BBI proposals and the DP and his allies can only endorse it as it is or oppose it on the ballot.

Ruto’s comments have sharply differed from those of Raila Odinga. The former Prime Minister said that there can be nothing like a non-contested referendum.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also echoed the former PM’s sentiments, saying other changes will come later.

