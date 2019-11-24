WILLIAM RUTO: No Kenyan Should Be Forced To Support BBI

Deputy President Willaim Ruto has attacked the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) supporters stating that no single Kenyan should be forced to defend the initiative.

The high profile government leader pronounced that all Kenyans should be afforded the opportunity to read and understand the credentials of BBI and provide their opinions before they determine whether they would support the initiative or not.

The Deputy President was giving a speech at Murang` a Technical Institute in Tharaka-Nithi County on Saturday, November 23, where he affirmed that he is not afraid of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) recurrent threats.

“This BBI thing must be a smooth process where all Kenyans are involved. Their views must be respected,” said Ruto.

Members of the Parliament who got a chance to speak during the event include MP Kareke Mbiuki who said he will back up the initiative if it would increase money for tea, milk and other basic needs for Kenyans.

However, Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambangombe), Kubai Kiringo (Igembe Central), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and woman representatives Catheline Waruguru (Laikipia) and Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka-Nithi County) insisted that they will follow DP`s path on the BBI course.

As indicated earlier by KDRTV, the BBI reports will be presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday, November 26.

However, the BBI has been on the receiving end after a section of Kenyans predicted that the initiative would extend the arm of the executive to accommodate more politicians who loose in the presidential elections.