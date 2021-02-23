William Ruto Sees Bad Things in Mt Kenya

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has been left licking wounds after all the Mt Kenya county Assemblies endorsed the BBI Bills.

Kenya moved closer to a referendum after the BBI Bill was endorsed by the minimum 24 county Assemblies on Tuesday.

The focus of the country was in Mt Kenya region where the DP has concentrated his Hustler Empowerment programs since 2018.

However, he watched helplessly as Muranga, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga endorsed the Bill on Tuesday.

Awhile ago, Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning him that BBI was unpopular in the region.

Irungu Kangata wrote a letter claiming that in central BBI won't pass because the ground was hostile. He LIED to the President. All central Kenya County Assemblies 've voted to pass the Bill without any MCA claiming that their people would want them to vote NO!#BBISuperTuesday — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) February 23, 2021

Muranga is also the home of vocal Tanga Tanga lawmakers like Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome.

However, on Tuesday, all the 53 MCAs endorsed the Bill leading to questions about the DP’s influence.

In Nyeri, vocal Kieleweke member Ngunjiri Wambugu led locals into song and dance after MCAs endorsed the Bill. Wambugu is one of the DP’s biggest critics from Mt Kenya.

Jubilation in Nyeri after county assembly adopted BBI bill pic.twitter.com/7ok3hQivCc — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) February 23, 2021

Meru and Tharaka Nithi MCAs also endorsed the BBI Bill in a show of unity for the region.

Ruto’s allies in Nakuru County like Susan Kihika and Kimani Ngunjiri could nothing as MCAs joined the rest of the country in endorsing the Bill.

Nakuru County Assembly passes the BBI Bill; 62 MCAs voted YES while 11 voted NO. pic.twitter.com/0hReGQDspY — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 23, 2021

Ruto allies have insisted that the DP is not opposed to the BBI report. However, there is no doubt that he has a lot to do to win over the Mt Kenya region ahead of next year’s polls.