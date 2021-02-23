Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

William Ruto Sees Bad Things in Mt Kenya

Avatar

By

Published

DPRUTO2
Deputy President William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has been left licking wounds after all the Mt Kenya county Assemblies endorsed the BBI Bills.

Kenya moved closer to a referendum after the BBI Bill was endorsed by the minimum 24 county Assemblies on Tuesday.

The focus of the country was in Mt Kenya region where the DP has concentrated his Hustler Empowerment programs since 2018.

However, he watched helplessly as Muranga, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga endorsed the Bill on Tuesday.

Awhile ago, Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, warning him that BBI was unpopular in the region.

Muranga is also the home of vocal Tanga Tanga lawmakers like Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome.

However, on Tuesday, all the 53 MCAs endorsed the Bill leading to questions about the DP’s influence.

In Nyeri, vocal Kieleweke member Ngunjiri Wambugu led locals into song and dance after MCAs endorsed the Bill. Wambugu is one of the DP’s biggest critics from Mt Kenya.

Meru and Tharaka Nithi MCAs also endorsed the BBI Bill in a show of unity for the region.

Ruto’s allies in Nakuru County like Susan Kihika and Kimani Ngunjiri could nothing as MCAs joined the rest of the country in endorsing the Bill.

Ruto allies have insisted that the DP is not opposed to the BBI report. However, there is no doubt that he has a lot to do to win over the Mt Kenya region ahead of next year’s polls.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

IMG 20210222 190939 IMG 20210222 190939

News

Ruto Visits Controversial Eldoret Farmer Jackson Kibor

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto on Monday visited controversial farmer Jackson Kibor at his Eldoret home. In a message shared on social media,...

18 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2021 02 22 at 13.16.47 WhatsApp Image 2021 02 22 at 13.16.47

Politics

Governor Kivutha Kibwana Makes Sharp U-Turn, Endorses BBI after Meeting Baba

(KDRTV) – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has made a sharp U-turn and announced that he now endorses the BBI Bill. While addressing the media...

23 hours ago
Seif Bamporiki Seif Bamporiki

World

Exiled Rwandan Politician Killed In South Africa

Rwandan opposition politician leaving in South African has been shot dead at Nyanga township

1 day ago

News

One KCSE Candidate Dead, 5 Blinded after Drinking Sanitizer in Turkana

(KDRTV) – Police in Turkana are investigating an incident in which one Student died and five others were left permanently blind after drinking Sanitizer....

18 hours ago