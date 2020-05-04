Connect with us

Willis Raburu Sets the Internet Ablaze After Messy Breakup

Raburu and Wife

(KDRTV)- Citizen TV journalist Willis Raburu is currently the talk of town following revelations that he has broken up with his wife Mary Ngami alias Mary Prude.

According to gossip blogs, Raburu and Prude separated after losing their child early this year. However, things quickly escalated for the worst after Prude learnt that the 10 over 10 host was cheating with a Ugandan woman.

The couple moved out of their matrimonial home in Langata. Raburu helped pay Prude’s two-month house rent in Thindigua, Kiambu County. He moved to stay with his new Ugandan lover in Kilimani.

But why would a man leave his wife during such trying moments? Kenyans believe that Raburu could not resist his Ugandan beauty because apparently, women from the neighbouring nation know how to take good care of their men.

We don’t really know what happened but the pressure of losing an unborn first baby can go overboard. Kenyans believe Raburu did the right thing to move on.

Raburu joins the scary list of celebs who fell out with their spouses barely a few years after a glamorous wedding. Kenyans have not forgotten the story of Betty Kyallo and Dennis Okari. The couple fell out barely one year after their wedding. Okari has moved on, is already in another marriage but Betty, on the other hand, has married alcohol.

A vide of Betty Kyallo saying she calls all her exes when drunk recently went viral on social media.

 

