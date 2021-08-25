Wiper Leader Kalonzo Summoned By DCI After DP Ruto Linked Him To Yatta Land Grabbing

KDRTV NEWS: The Wiper boss and OKA principal Kalonzo Musyoka was today summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

The former Vice President arrived at Kiambu Road-based offices on Wednesday, August 25, over allegations that he legally acquired his Yatta land.

Just arrived at the Director of Criminal Investigations accompanied by my legal team to honour the summons pic.twitter.com/uI5ienNM6X — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) August 25, 2021

Kalonzo had also appeared before the DCI over the same claims in January 2021 and he urged the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) to probe the contentious issue.

He is accused of illegally acquiring the 200-acre piece of land belonging to the National Youth Service (NYS).

Kaloanzo urged the EACC and the DCI to conduct a lifestyle audit on him to ascertain the sources of his wealth.

“I am today presenting myself for a thorough investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as well as the Anti-Corruption Commission. I want the matter settled once and for all,” Kalonzo stated at the time.

Kalonzo stated that the Deputy President who had linked him to the Yatta land grabbing is now responsible for the offense of criminal liability.

The Wiper boss made the sentiments through his lawyer James Orengo.

“You are not allowed to defame anybody in this country on the basis of falsehoods, lies or incitement. He (DP Ruto) has also committed the offence of uttering false information designed to cause disaffection and hatred,” Orengo stated.

The summon of the former Vice President has emerged during the time when the politicians allied to DP William Ruto are blaming the sleuths for being used by politicians to achieve the political goals.