‘You Might Think They Are Men’-Outrage As Tanzania’s President Says ‘Flat Chested’ Women Are Not Attractive

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been criticized following her recent comments at a ceremony Sunday while celebrating the victory of a national men’s team in a regional football championship.

Hassan said that female footballers who have “flat chests” and are normally not attractive, therefore hardly get married.

“For those who have flat chests, you might think they are men and not women,” she said at Sunday’s event.

“And if you look at their faces you might wonder… because if you want to marry, you want someone who is attractive, a lady who has the qualities that you want.”

Hassam, the only female president in Africa alongside Ethiopia’s President Sahle-Work Zewde, went on to insinuate that the female footballers normally have a tough life after their playing careers end.

“Today they are making us proud as a nation when they bring trophies to the country but if you look at their lives in the future, when the legs are tired from playing, when they don’t have the health to play, what life will they be living?” she said.

“The life of marriage is like a dream to them. Because even if one of you here takes them home as your wife, your mother will ask if they are a woman or a fellow man.”

Not surprisingly, the comments sparked outrage online as many rushed to criticize her for demeaning women.

“The comment by president @SuluhuSamia on women footballers is a humiliation to all women,” said Catherine Ruge, the head of the women’s wing of the opposition Chadema party and a former MP. “All women deserve respect.”

