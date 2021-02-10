Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Yulia Navalnaya, Jailed Navalny`s Wife ‘Flee’ Russia

Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny`s wife Yulia Navalnaya arrives Germany for a private visit.

Avatar

By

Published

Alexei Navalnys Wife Yulia Navalnaya arrives Germany
Alexei Navalnys Wife Yulia Navalnaya arrives Germany

(KDRTV)-Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Putin`s critic Alexei Navalny reportedly arrived in Germany from Moscow Domodedovo airport.

However, the reason for her trip to Germany is not yet clear.

KDRTV has established that preliminary reports hint at the potentiality that she fled Russia

Spiegel reporter that Yulia was in Germany for a private visit

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had been allegedly poisoned by allies of President Vladimir Putin with a Novichok agent as confirmed by German doctors who treated him.

READ ALSO: Poisoned Navalny Put Under 30-Days Detention

However, upon his arrival back to Moscow, he was arrested and jailed for 3 1/2 years for charges of violation of probation terms of a 2014 embezzlement sentence

DW`s correspondent Natalia Smolentceva tweeted: “Waiting for Yulia Navalnaya. A passenger from the plane confirmed she was on it.”

The mass protest followed Navalny`s jailing leading to the detention of more 11, 000 people and the prosecution of several aides including his spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, who is currently under house arrest.

READ ALSO: U.S. Sanctions Myanmar Military Coup Leaders

Navalny was also detained but was freed later

Navalny has been on clampdown with Putin`s government for quite a long time.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Isaac Mwaura P9Hlqmi Isaac Mwaura P9Hlqmi

Politics

Inside Details! How Jubilee Hatched Plot to Expel 7 Senators

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party’s decision to expel seven Senators has got many political players off guard. The party announced on Monday, that the seven,...

2 days ago
IMG 20210210 150207 IMG 20210210 150207

News

William Ruto Pauses Politics, Resumes Working for Jubilee

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William has, for the first time in many months, held a high level governmental meeting. The DP chaired the 14th...

11 hours ago
IMG 20210209 130605 IMG 20210209 130605

News

Kang’ata Officially Joins Hustler Movement as Jubilee Meeting is Terminated

(KDRTV) – Senate Majority leader has claimed that he is being persecuted because his parents were nobodies, hustlers in other words. Kang’ata goose is...

2 days ago
Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party

News

The Rise and Fall of Irungu Kang’ata

In 2012, a little known lawyer made headlines when he took on a case involving then Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza. Baraza had been...

2 days ago