U.S. Sanctions Myanmar Military Coup Leaders

(KDRTV)-President Joe Biden has announced that the U.S. will sanction military leaders who are leading the Myanmar coup

The coup started on February 1, in the Southeast Asian nation which is also known as Burma

According to the President, the sanctions will also be focused on the leaders` business interests and close family members

“We will identify the first round of targets this week,” Said Mr. Biden in his statement

According to Mr. Biden, that sanction will block the coup leaders from accessing $1 billion in Myanmar funds held in the U.S.

READ ALSO: Myanmar Coup: Workers Join Nationwide Mega Protest

However, he said that the health and civil-society groups will continue receiving their support

“We’re freezing U.S. assets that benefit the Burmese government, while maintaining our support for health care, civil society groups and other areas that benefit the people of Burma directly,” said Biden

The president also said that he is consulting on preferred punishment with Indo-Pacific allies and congressional members from both parties, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel

The president compelled the coup leaders to release the detained leaders who have been put under house arrest since Feb. 1.

At the same time, he said that the coup leader must relinquish the power they seized

The US president also called the Burmese military to stop brutalizing the protesters who are entitled to their democratic rights to reject the coup

According to our previous reports, the military organized the coup on the grounds that November 2020 elections were fraudulent after Aung Suu Kyi`s National League for Democracy (NLD) had won in a landslide

However, the Burmese election agency confirmed that there was no evidence of fraud in the elections.

READ ALSO: Ex-Senator Kivuti Car Potential Killer Of Disabled Pedestrian

The coup leader shut down the internet in the country, however, that did not stop thousands of Burmese to stage mega protests in the various streets including the capital Yangon.

The military leaders then banned rallies and gatherings of more than five people as well as imposing an 8 pm to 4 am curfew for Yangon and Mandalay.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.