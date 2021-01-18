Poisoned Navalny Put Under 30-Days Detention

The poisoned critic of President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny, has been detained for 30 days after landing in Moscow for the time

This was the first time he returned to Moscow after being poisoned.

According to our previous reports, allies of Navalny faulted Putin`s regime for the poisoning of the prominent opposition icon

READ ALSO: UN Orders Russia To Conduct Transparent Investigation Into Poisoning Of Navalny.

According to Navalny, a court ruling from a police station was a mockery, and thus, he asked his supporters to stage street protests.

According to Russian prosecutors, Navalny breached the parole terms of a suspended sentence for embezzlement.

However, the opposition icon said that the charges are politically inflicted.

At the same, the US and European leaders have led the calls for the Russian opposition leader’s release.

Navalny almost died after he poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok in August last year.

However, the regime of President Vladimir Putin denied any involvement in the attack

READ ALSO: Russia Denies Poisoning Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny.

KDRTV understands that that was not the first time Navalny is complaining of being attacked by the ruling government

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.