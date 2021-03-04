Connect with us

Opinion

Cleophas Malala’s Ksh 2M Stolen on Live TV, See Video

Published

malalaa
(KDRTV) – Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has accused police officers of stealing Ksh 2M from him during his dramatic arrest in Matungu on Thursday.

Malala was arrested for causing chaos at a polling station in Matungu. The lawmaker was accompanied by goons.

During the arrest incident, which was captured on camera, someone was seen literally running away with Malala’s bag. The bag is believed to have contained Ksh 2 million which Malala claimed he had lost.

It is not clear what Malala was doing with such a huge amount of money at a polling station. Was it for bribing voters?

Meanwhile, police arrested goons allied to the Senator who were allegedly intimidating voters. The goons had at some point undressed IEBC officials.

Earlier in the morning, Malala had been involved in an altercation with Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga. The Senator accused the ODM lawmaker of bribing voters at Bulimbo Primary School.

Voting has been disrupted in several wards in Matungu with politicians causing chaos. UDA, ODM and ANC politicians have pointed fingers at each other over alleged voter bribery.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was caught on camera slapping an IEBC officer for allegedly blocking UDA agents. Police are currently looking for Echesa.

Matungu residents are voting to elect a new MP following the death of their former lawmaker Justus Murunga who died in December.

The race is too tight to call.

