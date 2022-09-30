Five Cabinet Secretaries to Watch in Ruto’s Administration

President William Ruto on Tuesday this week unveiled his cabinet that will work with him to achieve his promises to Kenyans.

In this article KDRTV looks at 5 Cabinet nominees who will be powerful stakeholders in the William Ruto government.

Njuguna Ndung’u

Professor Ndungu was nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for the Treasury and Social Planning. Majority of Kenyans, especially the “Hustlers” who catapulted Ruto to power, have high hopes on him. Njuguna Ndung’u must manage to reduce the growing inflation, high cost of living and fuel prices, public debt, and the weakening Kenyan shilling.

Moses Kuria

The former Gatundu South Member of Parliament was nominated as the CS for Trade, Investment and Industry.

This position will place Moses Kuria at the center of building a business-friendly environment in Kenya, attracting investment, and advancing industrialization.

Despite his political rants, Mr. Kuria is a skilled career banker and accountant who spent nearly two decades serving in senior roles for banks in Kenya and the Middle East.

Kipchumba Murkomen

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator was appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works.

Murkomen will oversee several of the nation’s most capital-intensive projects in this docket . President Ruto in his campaigns pledged to prioritize products that will create jobs and value for Kenyans at the base, such as his rent-to-own housing initiative.

Davis Chirchir

Chirchir made a comeback into the cabinet after being nominated as the CS for Energy and Petroleum, a docket he held during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term.

With the prices of fuel and electricity rising day by day it will be interesting to see how Chirchir will solve the problems.

Florence Bore

The former Kericho Women Rep was nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Labour. She will be on the focus in the next five year on how the government will create employment opportunities and also increase salaries for Kenyans who have been affected by inflation.

Also Read: Little Known Details of President William Ruto’s Health Cabinet Secretary Nominee Susan Wafula