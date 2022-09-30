Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Opinion

Five Cabinet Secretaries to Watch in Ruto’s Administration

By

Published

FB IMG 1664376406327

Presodent William Ruto. Image courtesy.

President William Ruto on Tuesday this week unveiled his cabinet that will work with him to achieve his promises to Kenyans. 

In this article KDRTV looks at 5 Cabinet nominees who will be powerful stakeholders in the William Ruto government. 

Njuguna Ndung’u 

27KAMOMRO5JWJP4KFLXAY5LKSI

Professor Ndungu was nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for the Treasury and Social Planning. Majority of Kenyans, especially the “Hustlers” who catapulted Ruto to power, have high hopes on him. Njuguna Ndung’u must manage to reduce the growing inflation, high cost of living and fuel prices, public debt, and the weakening Kenyan shilling.

Moses Kuria

FB IMG 16631360218661437

Moses Kuria Image courtesy facebook

The former Gatundu South Member of Parliament was nominated as the CS for Trade, Investment and Industry. 

This position will place Moses Kuria at the center of building a business-friendly environment in Kenya, attracting investment, and advancing industrialization.

Despite his political rants, Mr. Kuria is a skilled career banker and accountant who spent nearly two decades serving in senior roles for banks in Kenya and the Middle East. 

Kipchumba Murkomen 

murkomen senate

murkomen senate

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator was appointed as the Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works. 

Murkomen will oversee several of the nation’s most capital-intensive projects in this docket . President Ruto in his campaigns pledged to prioritize products that will create jobs and value for Kenyans at the base, such as his rent-to-own housing initiative.

Davis Chirchir

davis chirchir

davis chirchir

Chirchir made a comeback into the cabinet after being nominated as the CS for Energy and Petroleum, a docket he held during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s first term. 

With the prices of fuel and electricity rising day by day it will be interesting to see how Chirchir will solve the problems. 

Florence Bore

FB IMG 1664558288381

The former Kericho Women Rep was nominated as the Cabinet Secretary for Labour. She will be on the focus in the next five year on how the government will create employment opportunities and also increase salaries for Kenyans who have been affected by inflation.

Also Read: Little Known Details of President William Ruto’s Health Cabinet Secretary Nominee Susan Wafula

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019