How I got a tender with the Ministry of Health despite having no connections

KDRTV-My name is Leila and I owned a bureau which would connect employers to house helps and also offered cleaning services to various corporates. One morning when I was reading the newspaper, I saw that the health ministry had made an announcement that it needed a company which could provide cleaning services.

I decided to make the application but all my friends told me that I was wasting my time since the government gave such tenders to their relatives and just made the announcement to newspapers for formality purposes. However, for me, my eyes were on the prize because the lucky company to provide the cleaning services to the ministry would get a whopping KSh 12 million.

One of my staff came to me and told me there was a way I would get lucky in getting that tender and that would be through Doctor Mugwenu’s spells. She gave me his number and I called him to order the lucky spells which would enable me get the hefty cash.

We talked and he gave an appointment the following day. After we met, he cast the luck spell and further told me not to worry since his spell worked great magic especially in lottery, work or tenders.

Three days later after my visit to Doctor Mugwenu’s place, I got a call from the ministry and said that they were I impressed by work experience. I attended an interview a day later and I later beat up all the 20 participants and I emerged that winner of the tender. Till this date, I am always grateful to Doctor Mugwenu for helping me with the tender because my life has changed for the better.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}