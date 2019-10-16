Connect with us
 

Opinion

Savage Kenyans Celebrate the Arrest of Aisha Jumwa

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa

Savage Kenyans have taken to social media to celebrate the arrest of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa. Jumwa was arrested by heavily armed policemen at her residence in Kakuyuni on Wednesday morning. Police had camped at her gate since 10 pm on Tuesday night.

The arrest follows a fracas that erupted at the home of ODM candidate Reuben Katana in Ganda ward on Tuesday evening. One man was showed dead during a confrontation between Jumwa’s goons who forced their way into the home where training for ODM agents was allegedly ongoing.

The dead man has been identified as Katana’s uncle. He died as he was being rushed to hospital after being shot. It is not clear who fired the shot.

The MP insisted that Katana was holding a campaign rally despite the campaign period being over. The hotly contested Ganda by-elections will be held on Thursday.

A few hours after her arrest, Jumwa remained defiant on social media saying that the police cannot break her resolve because a people united can never be defeated.

But a section of netizens could have non of this and reminded her of the dead man and his family.

However, another section of netizens accused ODM of trying to use chaos to win the by-elections. This group alleged that Jumwa is being persecuted for nothing.

