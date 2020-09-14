(KDRTV Nairobi) – “Serikali ya 2022 itaundwa na hawa mama mboga na watu wa bodaa unaowaona hapa,serikali itakuwa yenu nyinyi mahustler” RUTO.

The sad part is that the same people who are being lied to cheer him like they don’t know who Ruto is.They are forgetting that this is the same person who is still in a government that promised our kids laptops and a better living standard for the real hustlers like you and I.

But one thing is for sure,he is perfectly aware that his supporters are so foolish and gullible. I say foolish because how would you describe a person who believes that Ruto,a billionaire is actually A hustler?

Ruto in Kitengela

How would you describe a person who suddenly believes that the so called dynasties are actually our enemies just because they have been made to believe so by the same person who has been voting for the so called dynasties all his life.

What changed??Are they his enemies today because he needs votes to ascend to power?Or is it because the so called dynasties kicked him out after realizing how greedy he is?

Enough said,any sober mind will agree that UhuRuto took Kenyans to the frying pan,voting for Ruto would actually lead Kenyans into the fire.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

By Barack Kipkorir